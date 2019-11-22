|
CONNOLLY Anne Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Anne,
who died fortified by rites of the Holy Church on Monday
18th November, aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of the late Michael, loving mum of David, Julia, Stephen, Helen and Patrick,
dearly loved sister of June (Deceased) and a devoted aunt to Sarah, a dear mother in law and the much loved nanna of Emma, Amy, Chris, Jack, Billy, Rebecca, Tom, Anna, Michael, Laura, Neve, Beth, Molly and Freddie.
The Requiem Mass will take place at St. Clare's RC Church, Fulwood on Tuesday 3rd December at
12.30, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'The '.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood Tel: 01772 788020
