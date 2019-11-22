Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Houghton Funeral Director (Fulwood)
259 Garstang Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 9XL
01772 788020
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:30
St. Clare's RC Church
Fulwood
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Connolly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Connolly

Notice Condolences

Anne Connolly Notice
CONNOLLY Anne Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Anne,
who died fortified by rites of the Holy Church on Monday
18th November, aged 79 years.

Beloved wife of the late Michael, loving mum of David, Julia, Stephen, Helen and Patrick,
dearly loved sister of June (Deceased) and a devoted aunt to Sarah, a dear mother in law and the much loved nanna of Emma, Amy, Chris, Jack, Billy, Rebecca, Tom, Anna, Michael, Laura, Neve, Beth, Molly and Freddie.

The Requiem Mass will take place at St. Clare's RC Church, Fulwood on Tuesday 3rd December at
12.30, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'The '.

William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood Tel: 01772 788020
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -