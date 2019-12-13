|
ELDRIDGE On Thursday 5th December, 2019, peacefully in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Ann, aged 75 years. Beloved wife of Frank; Loving Mother of Peter and David, Mother-in-law to Carolyn and Rebecca; and a caring Gran to
her Grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 18th December at 12.30pm at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium. Flowers are welcome. Donations in lieu of flowers are being collected for the British Heart Foundation and will be taken care of funeral directors: J Mason and Son,
19 Moor Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QD. Tel: 01524 65304.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 13, 2019