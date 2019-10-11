|
|
|
SPRUYT Amelia Amelia's family are very sad to announce her sudden and
totally unexpected death on Sunday 29th September.
A beloved mother, partner, daughter, sister, teacher and friend.
She will be missed by so many.
Amelia's funeral is at Christ Church Lancaster on 17th October at 2pm.
Instead of floral tributes, a fund has been set up on
Just Giving for her 5 year old son, Timi, to facilitate his father, Patrick, being able to remain here as his main carer and in case of other emergencies.
Co op Funeralcare,
5 George Street,
Lancashire, LA1 1XQ.
01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019