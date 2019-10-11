Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Lancaster
5 George Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1XQ
01524 646 50
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
14:00
Christ Church
Lancaster
Amelia Spruyt Notice
SPRUYT Amelia Amelia's family are very sad to announce her sudden and
totally unexpected death on Sunday 29th September.
A beloved mother, partner, daughter, sister, teacher and friend.
She will be missed by so many.
Amelia's funeral is at Christ Church Lancaster on 17th October at 2pm.
Instead of floral tributes, a fund has been set up on
Just Giving for her 5 year old son, Timi, to facilitate his father, Patrick, being able to remain here as his main carer and in case of other emergencies.
Co op Funeralcare,
5 George Street,
Lancashire, LA1 1XQ.
01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
