Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
14:15
Christ Church
Lancaster
Committal
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
15:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
FLATTERY Amanda Nichole On Monday 5th August 2019, peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, aged 56 years.
Dearly loved sister of Paul, daughter of Margaret and Edgar and beloved wife of Stephen.
'An inspiration to her colleagues, friends and family.'
The funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Lancaster on Thursday 15th August at 2.15pm followed by committal at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 3.30pm. No flowers please,
but donations if desired are for Cancercare c/o the funeral directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX.
(01524) 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 16, 2019
