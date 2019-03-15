|
|
|
Jordan Allan of Halton.
Janet Rawes and family
would like to pass on their
sincere thanks to all staff at
Hillcroft Nursing Home Heysham, for all the professional care
and attention whilst Allan
was with them.
Grateful thanks to all staff
on Ward 20 of the R.L.I.
and all ambulance staff that attended and cared for Allan.
Sincere thanks to all carers
from Masterstaff Agency for
their care and attention.
Grateful thanks to all at
Co-op Funeralcare for their dignified and professional arrangements of the funeral.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019
