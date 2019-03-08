Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Lancaster
5 George Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1XQ
01524 646 50
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
14:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Allan Jordan Notice
Jordan Allan Of Halton.
Aged 79 years
sadly passed away at
Hillcroft Nursing Home,
Heysham on
Saturday 23rd February 2019.
Loving brother of Janet,
brother-in-law of Michael and Uncle to Christopher and Nicholas.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service to take place 2.30pm Monday 11th March 2019 at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory
to the Parkinson's Society.
Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster.
Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 8, 2019
