|
|
|
Jordan Allan Of Halton.
Aged 79 years
sadly passed away at
Hillcroft Nursing Home,
Heysham on
Saturday 23rd February 2019.
Loving brother of Janet,
brother-in-law of Michael and Uncle to Christopher and Nicholas.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service to take place 2.30pm Monday 11th March 2019 at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory
to the Parkinson's Society.
Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster.
Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More