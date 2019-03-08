|
DOBSON On Saturday 23rd February 2019,
suddenly at home,
Alfred
"Alf"
aged 79 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Hazel.
Devoted Dad of Maria, the late Philip and Sarah
Loving Grandad and
Great Grandad
A friend to many and
will be dearly missed.
The service will take place on Monday 11th March at 12.30pm
at Lancaster and
Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Alf's
memory are for the
British Heart Foundation
and will be gratefully received
by Funeral Directors.
J. Mason and Son
19 Moor Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QD
Tel: 01524 65304.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 8, 2019
