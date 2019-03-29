|
|
|
Atkinson On 23rd March 2019,
Peacefully in the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary
Albert
Aged 92 years of Forton
The dearly loved husband of Lily, loving father of
Christine, Helen and Mark,
also a father-in-law, grandpa, great-grandpa and brother.
Funeral service will take place at St. James' Church, Shireshead,
followed by interment at
St. Paul's Churchyard
on Friday 5th April 2019
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Albert may be given to
RNLI or N.W.A.A.
C/o and all enquiries to
A.J. Wainman
Funeral Directors
Cockerham
LA2 0EF
Tel. 01524 791347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019
