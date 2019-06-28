|
|
|
Shannon Alan Barbara, wife of the late
Alan Shannon, and his nephew Nigel wish to express their sincere thanks to all family and friends for their kindness and sympathy shown during their recent bereavement.
Thanks to Doctors and staff of Ward 37, Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Special thanks to
Mrs Lynn Wilman for all her support and help to Barbara.
Thanks to Julie Haworth for a comforting service and to Denise and all staff at Co-op Funeralcare for their support in arranging
the funeral.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 28, 2019