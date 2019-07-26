Home

Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Morecambe)
33 Claremont Road
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 4HL
01524 424072
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
15:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
DUNCAN Alan George Aged 91 years.
Passed away at home on
13th July 2019.

The much loved Father of
Trevor & Tina, special Grandad,
Great-Grandad and a good
friend of many.

Funeral Service to be held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday 30th July at 3.30pm.

Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Galloway's Society for the Blind
via the Funeral Director.

All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, 33 Claremont Road, Morecambe LA4 4HL Tel: 01524 424072
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 26, 2019
