|
|
|
NEWBY Aileen Michael would like to thank all who attended his late wife Aileen's funeral, for all their cards and donations received to Cancer Research UK, to all at Lancaster Medical Practice, District Nurses and all at the Oncology Dept, RLI, to Rev'd Gary Lewis for his prayers and comforting ministrations, and to all those at the Monday Munch Club, for providing the lovely buffet, especially the love and support from June over the past weeks and to Andrew Wainman
for his help and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 19, 2019