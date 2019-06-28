Home

A J Wainman Funeral Directors
29 & 12 Main Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA2 0EF
01524 791347
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00
St. Michael's Church
Cockerham
Aileen Newby
Newby On 20th June 2019, peacefully at her home is Cockerham.
AILEEN
aged 72 years.
Dearly loved wife of Michael,
loving sister of Raymond and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service and interment
will take place at
St. Michael's Church, Cockerham, on Monday 8th July 2019
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, in memory
of Aileen may be given to
Cancer Research UK
c/o and all enquiries to
A.J. Wainman Funeral Director
Cockerham
LA2 0EF
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 28, 2019
