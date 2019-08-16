|
NICHOLSON Agnes Jane
(Aggy)
(Nee Harkin) Aged 52 years.
Fell asleep on 9th August 2019 at home with her loving
family beside her.
The deeply loved wife of Mark, adored mum of Leona & Sinéad, cherished nanna of Elijah
and good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at Our Lady Immaculate Catholic Church, Caton on Saturday 17th August 2019 at 10.30am.
Bright coloured clothing welcome.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK
via the funeral director.
Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, Ascension House, Copy Lane, Caton, LA2 9QZ.
Tel 01524 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 16, 2019