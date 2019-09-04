Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:45
St. Mary's Parish Church
Kirkintilloch
William (Billy) STIRLING

William (Billy) STIRLING Notice
STIRLING William (Billy) Peacefully, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on Friday, August 23, 2019, Billy, devoted loving husband to Rae, much loved Dad of Peter, Julie, David and Andrew, father-in-law to Tricia, Elinor and Fiona. Best Grampa ever of Jamie, Jack, Grant, Graeme, Craig, Fraser, Callum, Theodore, Euan and Alexander. Funeral service to take place at St. Mary's Parish Church, Kirkintilloch, on Thursday, September 5, at 10.45 a.m., thereafter to Old Aisle Cemetery (new extension). Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection in favour of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland and RNLI.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
