The Co-op Funeralcare Kirkintilloch
21 Eastside
Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire G66 1PY
0141 776 2273
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30
View Map
Shirley WADDELL

Shirley WADDELL Notice
WADDELL Shirley Peacefully, at home on September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of John, a much loved mum of Paula, Lauren and an adored nanny of Leah and Squidge to be. Funeral service will take place on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Co-op Funeralcare, Kirkintilloch for 10.30 am, thereafter a private service for family and relations only to Glasgow Crematorium, Maryhill. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Diabetes UK/Pancreatic Cancer UK.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
