FAIRBAIRN Ruth Peacefully, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Ruth (née Deery), beloved wife of Bill, much loved mother of Stewart, Ruth and Lynne, loving gran of Lindsay, Stewart, Liam, Sean and Ashley and great-gran of Olivia. Funeral service to take place at J. & D. Lawson's Funeral Parlour, 9 Kilsyth Road, Kirkintilloch, G66 1QE, on Wednesday, June 12, at 11 am, thereafter to Glasgow Crematorium, Maryhill, G23 5AA, at 12 noon. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Beatson Cancer Charity and Marie Curie. Bright colours appreciated.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on June 12, 2019
