NEILL Robert Peacefully, surrounded by family, at Monklands Hospital, on Sunday, September 15, 2019, Robert, beloved husband of Letty, loving father of Edwin, Robert, Janice and Harry, proud Papa of all his grandchildren and
great-grandchildren. Family flowers only, please. Donations will be gratefully received in favour of Alzheimer Scotland. For funeral details, please contact J. & D. Lawson Ltd. Funeral Directors, on 0141 776 2242, or check the website: www.jdlawson.co.uk.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Sept. 18, 2019