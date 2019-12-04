|
GARRY Robert James Peacefully, after a short illness, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, Bob, beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Linda, Andrew and Duncan, father-in-law to Susan, Claire and David and devoted grandpa to Shelby, Jodi, Christopher, Eve and Max. Funeral service to take place at St. Mary's Parish Church, on Friday, December 6,
at 11.45 a.m., thereafter to Daldowie Crematorium, Broomhouse, arriving at 1 p.m. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Dec. 4, 2019