|
|
|
GLENNON Morag Rose Peacefully, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on Monday, December 16, 2019, Morag Rose, aged 82 years, dearly loved wife, mum and Gran. Fortified by the rites of the Holy Catholic Church. R.I.P. Reception and vigil to take place at Holy Family & St. Ninian R. C. Church, Kirkintilloch, on Friday, December 20, at 7.30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 21, at 10 a.m., thereafter to Cadder Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Dec. 18, 2019