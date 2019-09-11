Home

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:15
Springfield Cambridge Church
Bishopbriggs
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:15
Glasgow Crematorium
19 Tresta Rd
Michael COOKE Notice
COOKE Michael We are sad to announce the passing of Michael Cooke, August 29, 1938 - September 3, 2019. Much loved and sadly missed by his wife Valerie, sons Tim and Simon, daughters-in-law Tracy and Morag and granddaughters Alison and Lizzie. Funeral service to take place at Springfield Cambridge Church, Bishopbriggs, on Friday, September 20, at 10.15 am, thereafter to Glasgow Crematorium, 19 Tresta Rd, G23 5AA, at 11.15 am. No flowers please, there will be a collection in favour of VSO (Voluntary Service Overseas).
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
