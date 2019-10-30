Home

DICKSON Maureen Suddenly, after a short illness, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on October 22, 2019, Maureen (née McDonald), beloved wife of Bob, loving mother of Fiona and Stuart, mother-in-law to Stephen and Tracey and much treasured nana of Kirsty, Katy, Fraser and Craig. A service of Thanksgiving will take place at Lenzie Old Parish Church, Friday, November 1, at 11.45 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Bright colours can be worn. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Marie Curie.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
