Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00
Holy Family and St Ninian's RC Church
Mary KEOGH

Mary KEOGH Notice
KEOGH Mary Passed away peacefully after a long illness on July 27, 2019, at Kirkintilloch. Much beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Sadly missed, but knowing she is now at peace.
Funeral service at Holy Family and St Ninian's RC Church, on August 10, at 10 am, thereafter to Auld Isle Cemetery, Kirkintilloch. No flowers please or donations. The family would like to thank all who cared for mum.
All welcome for a light buffet at the Parochial Hall after interment.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
