HOOD Margaret Brown Suddenly, but peacefully, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on Monday, August 12, 2019. Loving mother of Stephen and Isabel and beloved friend of James. Committal service at Old Aisle Cemetery, (access via Woodilee Road, G66 3UU), on Friday, August 23, at 1.30 pm. Followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life at Kirkintilloch Baptist Church, at 2 pm. Family flowers only, please. A retiral collection will be held in favour of the Leprosy Mission and Marie Curie Glasgow. All relatives and friends warmly invited to attend.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Aug. 21, 2019