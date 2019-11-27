Home

Kenneth John MacLEOD

Memories Condolences

Kenneth John MacLEOD Memories
MacLEOD
Kenneth John 1st Anniversary
Beloved husband of Irene, father of Ian and the late Kenneth and father-in-law of Kirsten and Susan.
Softly from the shadows,
You heard the gentle call,
Taking the hand that was offered,
You quietly left us all,
They say its a wonderful journey,
From the old world to the new,
Someday we'll take that journey,
Because it leads to you,
When we reach God's garden,
Where all are free from pain,
We'll meet and be together,
Never to part again.
Beloved grandpa to Rebecca.
Love you, miss you lots x.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
