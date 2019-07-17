|
MacLEOD
Kenneth John 3rd Anniversary
The tears still flow,
The pain is here,
Your absence from me is hard to bear,
I smile at the world as you would have wished,
But in my heart dad,
You are sadly missed.
From your loving daughter Rebecca x.
To a beloved son of Irene and the late Kenny.
Softly the leaves of memory fall,
Gently we gather and treasure them all,
Unseen, unheard, you are always near.
So missed, so loved, so very dear.
Love mum, Ian, Susan and Kirsten xx.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on July 17, 2019