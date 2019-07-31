Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00
St Mary's Church
Kirkintilloch
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
13:00
Auld Aisle Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth BAMFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth BAMFORD

Notice Condolences

Kenneth BAMFORD Notice
BAMFORD Kenneth Passed away bravely, after a long illness, on July 28, 2019. Loving husband to Maureen, a beloved father to Kathleen, Rachael, Kenneth, Stephen and Mark. A much loved grandad to his nineteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 2, at St Mary's Church, Kirkintilloch, at 12 noon and thereafter to Auld Aisle Cemetery, at 1 pm. All friends and neighbours are respectfully invited.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on July 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.