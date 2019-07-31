|
BAMFORD Kenneth Passed away bravely, after a long illness, on July 28, 2019. Loving husband to Maureen, a beloved father to Kathleen, Rachael, Kenneth, Stephen and Mark. A much loved grandad to his nineteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 2, at St Mary's Church, Kirkintilloch, at 12 noon and thereafter to Auld Aisle Cemetery, at 1 pm. All friends and neighbours are respectfully invited.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on July 31, 2019