SHIELDS Joseph Peacefully, at home on September 7, 2019, aged 90 years, beloved husband of Margaret, a much loved dad of Margaret, Patrick, John and Andrew, a dear father-in-law of Kenny, Karen and Jane, a devoted grandad of Kerry, Louise and Martin. Fortified by Rites of Holy Church, RIP. Reception and vigil on Monday, September 23, 2019, at St Flannans RC Church, Kirkintilloch for 6.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 10 am, thereafter to Old Aisle Cemetery for 11.15 am.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Sept. 18, 2019