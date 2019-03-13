|
KERNACHAN Joseph Peacefully, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on March 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Isobel, much loved father of Gary and Jacqueline, father-in-law of Laura and Neil, a devoted grandpa to Jemma, Gordon and Eilidh and loving son-in-law of Margaret. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St Columba's Parish Church, Kirkintilloch, for 1.45 pm, thereafter to Glasgow Crematorium, Maryhill, for 3 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the Cardiac Transplant Unit at the Golden Jubilee Hospital.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
