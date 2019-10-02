|
|
|
CARSON Jess
(Don McArthur) The family wish to convey their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for all their kind expressions of sympathy and support. Special thanks to the Rev Adam Dillon for his comforting service, J. D. Lawson for their help, to all at South Bank Surgery, the staff at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, the Garfield Hotel and to all those who paid their respects at St David's Memorial Park Church, generously contributing the sum of £300 for Chest, Heart & Stroke, Scotland.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Oct. 2, 2019