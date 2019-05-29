Home

Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30
St Mary's Parish Church
Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:30
Old Aisle Cemetery
ROBERTSON Jean (Jeanie) Peacefully, on Monday, May 20, 2019, aged 84 years. Jean (Jeanie), beloved wife of the late John, loving mother to Janice, mother-in-law to George and doting gran to Rachel and Andrew. Funeral service will take place on Friday, May 31, 2019, at St Mary's Parish Church at 10.30 am, thereafter Old Aisle Cemetery for 11.30 am, to which family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on May 29, 2019
