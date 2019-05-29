|
|
|
ROBERTSON Jean (Jeanie) Peacefully, on Monday, May 20, 2019, aged 84 years. Jean (Jeanie), beloved wife of the late John, loving mother to Janice, mother-in-law to George and doting gran to Rachel and Andrew. Funeral service will take place on Friday, May 31, 2019, at St Mary's Parish Church at 10.30 am, thereafter Old Aisle Cemetery for 11.30 am, to which family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on May 29, 2019
Read More