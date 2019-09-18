|
MARSHALL, Janet (Jenny) Peacefully, at Whitefield Lodge, Lennoxtown, on September 10, 2019. A much loved elder daughter of the late Hugh and Agnes and a loving sister of the late Charlotte Mitchell. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Campsie Parish Church, Lennoxtown, for 10.30 am. Thereafter to Campsie Cemetery, for 11.15 am, to which all are warmly welcome. Any floral tributes please send to Co-op Funeralcare, Kirkintilloch.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Sept. 18, 2019