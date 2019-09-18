Home

The Co-op Funeralcare Kirkintilloch
21 Eastside
Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire G66 1PY
0141 776 2273
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30
Campsie Parish Church
Lennoxtown
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:15
Campsie Cemetery
Janet (Jenny) MARSHALL

Janet (Jenny) MARSHALL Notice
MARSHALL, Janet (Jenny) Peacefully, at Whitefield Lodge, Lennoxtown, on September 10, 2019. A much loved elder daughter of the late Hugh and Agnes and a loving sister of the late Charlotte Mitchell. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Campsie Parish Church, Lennoxtown, for 10.30 am. Thereafter to Campsie Cemetery, for 11.15 am, to which all are warmly welcome. Any floral tributes please send to Co-op Funeralcare, Kirkintilloch.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
