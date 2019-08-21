|
BENNIE Isabella The family of the late Isabella W. Bennie (Sullivan), who passed away peacefully, at home on August 2, 2019, would like to thank all family and friends for their love and support at the funeral held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 and during her recent illness. Special thanks also to EDC Carers, district nurses, Co-op Funeralcare, Marie Curie, Peel View Medical Centre, staff at the GRI, Hayston Golf Club and Father Hannah and all at St Ninian's RC Church.
Till we meet again xx.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Aug. 21, 2019