KNOX Ian Peacefully, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Ian, beloved husband of the late Anne, loving father of Kenneth, father-in-law to Carol-Ann and proud grandpa to Thomas. Funeral service to take place at Daldowie Crematorium, Broomhouse, on Wednesday, March 20, at 12.45 p.m., followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Lenzie Union Parish Church, at 1.45 p.m. Family flowers only, please. Donations, will be gratefully received in favour of Leuchie House.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
