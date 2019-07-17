Home

J & D Lawson Ltd (Kirkintilloch, Glasgow)
9 Kilsyth Road
GLASGOW, East Dunbartonshire G66 3DL
0141 776 2242
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00
J & D Lawson Ltd (Kirkintilloch, Glasgow)
9 Kilsyth Road
GLASGOW, East Dunbartonshire G66 3DL
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00
Kilsyth Cemetery
Flora SHOVLIN Notice
SHOVLIN Flora Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, on Monday, July 8, 2019, Flora, (formerly of Flora's Tearoom Kirkintilloch), beloved wife of Jim, loving mother of John, Scott and Allaine, stepmother to Sophia, Richard, Catherine and James and proud nana to all her grandchildren. Funeral service to take place at J. & D. Lawson's Funeral Parlour, 9 Kilsyth Road, Kirkintilloch, on Friday, July 19, at 10 am, thereafter to Kilsyth Cemetery, arriving at 11 am. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection in favour of Marie Curie.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on July 17, 2019
