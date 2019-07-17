|
SHOVLIN Flora Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, on Monday, July 8, 2019, Flora, (formerly of Flora's Tearoom Kirkintilloch), beloved wife of Jim, loving mother of John, Scott and Allaine, stepmother to Sophia, Richard, Catherine and James and proud nana to all her grandchildren. Funeral service to take place at J. & D. Lawson's Funeral Parlour, 9 Kilsyth Road, Kirkintilloch, on Friday, July 19, at 10 am, thereafter to Kilsyth Cemetery, arriving at 11 am. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection in favour of Marie Curie.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on July 17, 2019