HAMILTON Eileen (nee Robins) Peacefully, after a short illness, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, Eileen Mary, beloved wife of David, loving mother of David, Paul, Kevin and Peter and proud gran to all her grandchildren. Fortified by the rites of the Holy Catholic Church. R.I.P. Reception and vigil to take place at St. Machan's R.C. Church, Lennoxtown, on Tuesday, March 26, at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 27, at 10 a.m., thereafter to High Park Cemetery, Lennoxtown. Family flowers only please. There will be a retiral collection in favour of St. Machan's R.C. Church.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
