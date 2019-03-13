|
MACK Douglas Ford
March 4, 2019, after a long struggle with Dementia, in Cheshire. Douglas was born on February 7, 1927, in Glasgow, in 1954 he married Marion Clements and together they raised Glennis and Iain in Bishopbriggs. Douglas was a Principle Heating Engineer in Strathclyde Regional Council and retired to Dingwall in the Highlands. Douglas was well known for helping others, being a church elder and retirement with Marion provided much travel, laughter and adventures. Douglas was a loving husband, father and grandfather to Kirsty, Ben, Debbie, Sophie and Robbie and is survived by his beloved wife Marion. The funeral service is being organised by George Bell Funeral Services in Northwich and Knutsford 01606 42534 and will be held at Walton Lea Warrington Crematorium, on March 19, 2019, at 3.40 pm. All flowers and messages will be most welcomed.
