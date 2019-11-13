|
SMITH David Peacefully on
1st November 2019,
aged 79 years, at Cochrane Care Home, Johnstone, formerly of Monkland Avenue, Kirkintilloch.
Beloved husband of the late Elsie,
brother of John and the late Betty,
devoted dad of Karen and John,
adored grandad of
Sarah, Graeme and Rosemary, dedicated servant to Kirkintilloch
Rob Roy for over 50 years.
Funeral service will take place on
Friday 22nd November at Daldowie
Crematorium, Glasgow at 1pm,
thereafter to Kirkintilloch Rangers Club
for 2pm. All welcome.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Nov. 13, 2019