O'ROURKE Catherine (Cathy) Stevenson Peacefully, after a long illness at Stobhill Nursing Home, on June 27, 2019. A much loved mum, sister and aunt. Fortified by Rites of Holy Church. RIP. Reception and Vigil on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at St Flannans RC Church, Kirkintilloch, for 6.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at 10 am, thereafter to Old Aisle Cemetery, for 11.15 am. No flowers please, donations if desired to Dementia UK. No dark colours to be worn please, bright colours, pink if possible.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on July 3, 2019