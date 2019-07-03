Home

Vigil
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
18:30
St Flannans RC Church
Kirkintilloch
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
10:00
St Flannans RC Church
Kirkintilloch
Service
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
11:15
Old Aisle Cemetery
O'ROURKE Catherine (Cathy) Stevenson Peacefully, after a long illness at Stobhill Nursing Home, on June 27, 2019. A much loved mum, sister and aunt. Fortified by Rites of Holy Church. RIP. Reception and Vigil on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at St Flannans RC Church, Kirkintilloch, for 6.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at 10 am, thereafter to Old Aisle Cemetery, for 11.15 am. No flowers please, donations if desired to Dementia UK. No dark colours to be worn please, bright colours, pink if possible.
