Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
13:30
Co-op Funeralcare, Kirkintilloch
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
14:30
Glasgow Crematorium
Maryhill
LEEMING Carl Peacefully, on May 26, 2019, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Beloved husband of the late Margaret McIntosh, father of Catherine, William and Ellen, much loved grandpa and great-grandpa. Funeral service will take place at Co-op Funeralcare, Kirkintilloch on Wednesday, June 12, for 1.30 pm, thereafter to Glasgow Crematorium (Maryhill), for 2.30 pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu Poppy Appeal Royal British Legion.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on June 5, 2019
