WALLACE Betty Billy would like to thank all for their support and kind thoughts at this sad time. Thank you for the lovely cards received and all who attended his mum's funeral service which took place on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Daldowie Crematorium. Special thanks to Rev Mark E Johnstone for his uplifting service, the Letham family for their support, Irene Burns and Pearl Hutchison for their long term friendship with his mum Betty, all the members of The Warm Welcome Club and Co op Funeralcare, Kirkintilloch for dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on July 10, 2019
