|
|
|
LYNN Bernard The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for cards, Mass cards and flowers. Canon Hill of St Matthews Bishopbriggs, Dr Polding and everyone at Springburn Health Centre, district nurses, Marie Curie Hospice, Springburn, Maggie's and the Beatson at Gartnavel. Wylie and Lochhead, Bishopbriggs for funeral care and Cawder Golf Club for hospitality. Everyone for kindness and support during Benny's illness and following his death.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Oct. 2, 2019