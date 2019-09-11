|
|
|
LYNN Bernard At Marie Curie Hospice, Glasgow, on September 3, 2019, Benny, beloved husband of Ellen, loving dad of the late Colin, father-in-law to Carol and adoring grandpa to Jennifer. Fortified by Rites of Holy Church RIP. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 18, at St Matthew's R C Church, Bishopbriggs G64 2LZ at 10 am, thereafter to Cadder Cemetery, G64 2QG. Arriving at 11.15 am, to which all family and friends are invited.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Sept. 11, 2019