TASSIE Annie Anne and Sandy would like to thank all relatives and friends who attended Annie's funeral service. Also, for the many cards and flowers received and for the donations given to St. Mary's Parish Church. Special thanks to David Burns for the beautiful music and to Rev. Mark E. Johnstone for his lovely service. Our grateful thanks to the Doctors and staff at Glasgow Royal Infirmary for their care. Finally, our thanks to Robert Mann for excellent catering and to J. & D. Lawson Ltd. Funeral Directors for their care and professionalism.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
