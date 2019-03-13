Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annie TASSIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie TASSIE

Notice

Annie TASSIE Notice
TASSIE Annie Anne and Sandy would like to thank all relatives and friends who attended Annie's funeral service. Also, for the many cards and flowers received and for the donations given to St. Mary's Parish Church. Special thanks to David Burns for the beautiful music and to Rev. Mark E. Johnstone for his lovely service. Our grateful thanks to the Doctors and staff at Glasgow Royal Infirmary for their care. Finally, our thanks to Robert Mann for excellent catering and to J. & D. Lawson Ltd. Funeral Directors for their care and professionalism.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.