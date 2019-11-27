|
BOWMAN Annette (nee Werrett) Passed away, November 23, 2015.
In memory of my darling Annette.
To lose someone so special is very hard to bear,
It's just so hard to comprehend that you're no longer there,
Yet somehow I feel comfort in the memories I keep,
Knowing that you're resting now in deep, eternal sleep.
It broke my heart to lose you although you're not really gone,
Because a part of me went with you and in me, you linger on.
My dearest wife, I know we've said our final sad goodbye,
But deep inside my heart I know our love will never die.
You were a wife in a million, why did you have to go,
You meant the world to me and I really love you so,
As each day passes, I miss you more and more.
Love you always.
Ian xxx.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Nov. 27, 2019