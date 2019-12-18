Home

LOUDEN Anne Peacefully, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, Anne, beloved wife of the late Dick, much loved Mum of Marina, Rhona and Anne, and a loving Gran and Great-Gran to her grandchildren. Funeral service to take place on Monday, December 23, at Lenzie Old Parish Church, at 11.30 a.m., thereafter to Falkirk Crematorium, arriving at 1 p.m. No flowers, please. Donations will be gratefully received, after the service, in favour of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
