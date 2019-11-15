|
Harris Trevor He gave up the fight on
8th November 2019 aged 65 years.
A beloved husband to Diane and dad
to Ann-Marie, he will be sadly missed
by all who knew and loved him.
The funeral will be held on
Friday 15th November 2019 at 11:00am at All Saints Church, Kirk Hallam.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu
to benefit Treetops Hospice
and Marie Curie.
All further enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
57 Lower Stanton Road, Ilkeston
DE7 4LR. Telephone:0115 932 7687.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Nov. 15, 2019