Ransom Teresa Ann Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 20th February 2019 in the care of the Queens Medical Centre, aged 61 years.
A loving wife to Stuart, a dear daughter to Vida and a cherished sister to Carole. Teresa will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at Bramcote Crematorium (Reflection Chapel) on Friday 22nd March at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given at the service to benefit the RSPCA.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare Ilkeston.
Telephone: 01159 327687
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
