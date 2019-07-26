|
|
|
Lewis Sheila Audrey Of Cossall, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Edward House Residential Care Home on
3rd July 2019, aged 87 years.
Audrey leaves two loving
Sons Colin and Phil.
Four loving Grandchildren and
two Great Grandchildren.
Much loved and will be hugely
missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium
( Reflection Chapel ) on
Friday 2nd August 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please and donations will be taken in lieu
for Alzheimer's Society.
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on July 26, 2019