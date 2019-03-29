Home

Kitchen Sheila and Ernest Sheila passed away peacefully in the Cedars Care Home on March 2nd.
Ernest peacefully passed away on March 15th in the Royal Derby Hospital.
The double funeral service will take place at 2.45pm on Friday 5th April at Bramcote Crematorium in
the Serenity Chapel.
Flowers to be sent to Lymns at
1 Park Road, Ilkeston no later than Midday on the 5th.
Donations can be made to
Dementia Care after the service.
Together rest forever.
They will both be sadly missed by
all of the family.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
